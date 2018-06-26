– For more than two years, Democrats have struggled with how aggressively to confront Donald Trump, a political opponent unlike any other: Should they attack him over his hard-line policies, his inflammatory, norm-breaking conduct, or some combination of both?

In recent days, as institutional Democrats wring their hands, those deliberations have started to give way to furious liberal activists and citizens who have taken matters into their own hands.

Progressives have heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House aide Stephen Miller at Washington restaurants; they have ejected White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from a Lexington, Va., eatery; and they have screamed at one of Trump’s leading cable news surrogates, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, at a Tampa movie theater.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Saturday at a rally in Los Angeles. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

The attempts at shaming have delighted many on the left, particularly in the aftermath of Trump’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents, and many progressives feel that the president’s incendiary messaging and actions must be met with something far stronger than another round of news releases from politicians.

But the confrontations have opened a party rift over whether stoking anti-Trump outrage is helping or undermining their prospects in the midterm elections. Many younger Democrats believe that conventional politics are insufficient to the threat posed by a would-be authoritarian — and that their millennial and nonwhite base must be assured that the party is doing all it can to halt Trump.

Older and more establishment-aligned party officials fear the attempts at public humiliation are a political gift to the GOP eager to portray the opposition as inflaming rather than cooling passions.

“Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, said Monday, rebuking Waters, a veteran flamethrower who is enjoying something of a renaissance in the Trump era.

Another Democrat offered a more nuanced assessment.

“I think civil disobedience has had an important role in the sweep of history, but when it is done well, it has always been done strategically and with the high ground,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who has urged activists to stay focused on the policy issues that he thinks move voters. “We have to be careful not to pick every battle in every place, both literally and figuratively.”

This sort of talk infuriates the new guard of liberals, who warn that Washington Democrats risk dampening enthusiasm among anti-Trump activists if they continue denouncing direct action.

“It’s completely tone deaf to discourage this type of activity,” said Quentin James, 30, a founder of the Collective PAC, an organization dedicated to electing more blacks. “They’re acting as accomplices.”

Trump did appear to relish the decision by a Virginia ­restaurant owner to ask Sanders to leave the Red Hen over the weekend.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” he taunted on Twitter.

Nor did he let Waters’ broadside go unanswered.

Taking to Twitter, Trump called Waters “an extraordinarily low IQ person” — a moniker he has bestowed on her before — and cautioned that he has a massive movement behind him. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump wrote. “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Sanders used the moment to put Trump forward as an exemplar of civility.

“America is a great country, and our ability to find solutions despite the disagreements is what makes us unique. That is exactly what President Trump has done for all Americans,” she said.