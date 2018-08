WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say they'll initiate a federal lawsuit if their requests for documents from Brett Kavanaugh's days as a White House aide are denied.

Republicans have released over 100,000 pages of the Supreme Court nominee's documents. But they've refused to provide many others, including those from his three years as President George W. Bush's staff secretary.

Democrats hope those papers would contain bombshell revelations about his views that might help their uphill fight to derail his confirmation.

Democrats filed Freedom of Information Act requests last week with four federal agencies requesting the papers. They say they'll file their lawsuit if those documents aren't provided within the legal deadline of 20 days.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the documents' release may persuade some Republicans to oppose Kavanaugh.