Demry Croft led two touchdown drives and completed eight of 13 passes for 109 yards, highlighting the Gophers spring game on Saturday.

Coach P.J. Fleck used an offense vs. defense format with four 15-minute running quarters. Admission was free at TCF Bank Stadium, and at its peak, there appeared to be about 5,000 people in the seats.

Croft got the first reps at quarterback, with Conor Rhoda going next. Rhoda completed 8 of 12 passes for 70 yards.

Seth Green was 4-for-6 for 36 yards with a touchdown and an interception. True freshman Tanner Morgan was 1-for-6 for 10 yards with a touchdown.

Rodney Smith had a 17-yard touchdown run on the first drive and got the rest of the day off.

Tyler Johnson led all receivers with six catches for 64 yards. Jonathan Femi-Cole led all rushers with eight carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

