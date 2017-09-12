On Monday, Gophers sophomore Demry Croft learned he no longer would be the co-starting quarterback, as coach P.J. Fleck announced Conor Rhoda as the No. 1 starter going forward.

On Tuesday, Fleck said Croft will “not be with the team this week because of personal issues beyond football.”

Fleck said in respect to Croft’s privacy, he wouldn’t get into specifics. Fleck did say if players don’t abide by the team’s culture, they won’t play.

Fleck did not immediately name a new backup QB on Tuesday, but indicated redshirt freshman Seth Green could be next in line. Green was a star at East Ridge in high school before transferring to Allen, Texas, for his senior year.

Croft hurt his chances at starting or remaining as the co-starter on Saturday in Oregon by fumbling and failing to recover the ball during his second possession. Oregon State recovered at the Minnesota 17-yard line and quickly cut the lead to 17-14. Croft didn’t see action again until 3:46 was left in the fourth quarter.

“One of the reasons why I didn’t play Demry in the second half is he tried to pick it up,” Fleck said Saturday, indicating that Croft should have fallen on the ball.

Croft, though, responded with a 64-yard TD to make it 48-14 with 2:53 left.

“We put him back in at the end of the game and he takes off and runs,’’ Fleck said late Saturday night. “He responded perfectly. He probably said, ‘Here, coach. Take that.’ Perfect. The lesson was learned.’’

Rhoda, a fifth-year senior and former Cretin-Derham Hall standout, led six of the Gophers’ scoring drives. He was 5-for-6 in the first half and threw only two passes, both completions, in the second half as the Gophers turned to their running game and stretched a 20-17 lead to 41-14 by the time Rhoda left the game.