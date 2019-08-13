About noon Tuesday, an excavator began demolishing the historic St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in St. Paul’s Como neighborhood.

It was an emphatic end to a monthslong preservation fight that pitted neighbors and historic preservation advocates against the Twin Cities German Immersion School, which used the old church for several years before deciding it needed a more modern building on the site.

Neighbors watched from lawn chairs from the yard of retired Rev. John Forliti, who presided over his first mass at St. Andrew’s. Bonnie Youngquist, who led the opposition to the demolition, took pictures of the doomed structure Tuesday morning, and paused to wipe away tears.

The demolition started on the east side, with the claw of the excavator ripping down rows of bricks. It could take the rest of the week to finish the job, according to the school.

