– Though they are both Democrats, John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, and Bill Peduto, this city's mayor, have their differences on the environment.

Fetterman, who toppled an incumbent Democrat in 2018 from the left, nevertheless calls Pennsylvania "the Saudi Arabia of natural gas" and sees extracting and taxing gas as critical to the state's economy and the "union way of life." Peduto lobbied unsuccessfully against a local petrochemical plant and is steering his once-struggling steel town to be independent of fossil fuels within 15 years.

But they agree on one thing: a pledge to ban all hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, could jeopardize any presidential candidate's chances of winning this most critical of battleground states — and thus the presidency itself. So as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren woo young environmental voters with a national fracking ban, these two Democrats are uneasy.

"In Pennsylvania, you're talking hundreds of thousands of related jobs that would be — they would be unemployed overnight," said Fetterman, who endorsed Sanders in 2016 before Donald Trump won his state, population 12.8 million, by just over 44,000 votes. "Pennsylvania is a margin play," he added. "And an outright ban on fracking isn't a margin play."

Peduto said "the Warren-Sanders, ban-all-fracking-right-now" position would "absolutely devastate communities throughout the Rust Belt" and pit environmentalists against workers at a time when Democrats need both.

"If a candidate comes into this state and tries to sell that policy, they're going to have a hard time winning," he said.

Climate change has consistently polled as one of the top issues for Democratic primary voters, propelling Sanders and Warren leftward even as the specific politics of fracking have gotten little airing. While Sanders and Warren push a nationwide fracking ban, other leading Democrats — Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bloomberg — have held back, calling instead for tighter regulations, a ban on new oil and gas drilling leases on federal lands, and a transition away from natural gas over time.

In critical pockets of the country, perhaps none more so than Pennsylvania, the issue of fracking could become vital in the general election.

Trump has made plain that his unabashed advocacy for oil and gas development will be central to his re-election, as he blasts Democrats as "anti-energy zealots."

In some ways, the fracking ban is indicative of the entire political bet undergirding the candidacies of Sanders and Warren that the 2020 campaign will not be won by appeals to the narrow interests of traditional swing voters but through the mass mobilization of an energized electorate.

"It goes to the heart of the debate that we're seeing within the Democratic Party right now, which is the appetite among progressives and the left for an agenda that remains unpalatable to swing voters in the states that determine the Electoral College," said Amy Walter, national editor of the Cook Political Report.

A November poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Cook Political Report found that only 39% of Pennsylvania swing voters saw a fracking ban as a good idea, even as nearly 7 in 10 of those same voters said they supported the idea of a "Green New Deal" for the environment.