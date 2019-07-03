When the delegation of congressional Democrats arrived in Texas on Monday to tour border facilities holding migrants, they were told in briefing packets and by Customs and Border Protection staff that photos and videos were prohibited — to protect the privacy and safety of those inside.

The group of 14 lawmakers respected those guidelines while in an El Paso facility for children operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, said U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. "We understand protecting kids," he said.

But the same understanding did not apply to the two Border Patrol stations in El Paso and Clint, where the lawmakers' phones were confiscated by CBP, and where Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, managed to capture photos and videos on a recording device anyway.

"Our border patrol system is broken. And part of the reason it stays broken is because it's kept secret," Castro said on Twitter. "The American people must see what is being carried out in their name."

He went on to post photos of a dozen migrant women who sat atop blue sleeping bags on the ground in a small concrete room. In one photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is sitting on the ground hugging a woman who had been separated from her daughters and did not know where they were, the congresswoman said.

Though many members in the delegation used their social media platforms to describe with words what they were seeing and hearing, the stealthily captured photos and videos served as a rare window into the Border Patrol stations and detention facilities.

Reporters and photojournalists are rarely granted access, and the images and video that have been published are often the view from above — showing masses of people gathered beneath tents and foil blankets.

Castro's visual evidence of the plight inside these facilities also raised questions about why elected government officials are not allowed to have phones inside the border facilities, but border patrol agents are.

Earlier that day, ProPublica published a report exposing a private Facebook group for U.S. Border Patrol agents called "I'm 10-15," after the law enforcement code for "aliens in custody." The group hosted xenophobic and sexist comments, remarks about the death of migrants and sexually explicit images edited to include those of ­Ocasio-Cortez.

She linked the behavior in the Facebook group to what she said she witnessed at the border. She described conversations with the women from the video, who told her that they had gone two weeks without showers, had been told to drink toilet water when their cell sink broke and were fearful of retribution for even speaking to the congressional delegation.

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters she was "not safe from the officers in the facility."