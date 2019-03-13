– House Democrats presented a broad immigration plan Tuesday to allow more than 2 million immigrants to apply for U.S. citizenship, including “Dreamers” and those with temporary work permits who could soon face deportation under Trump administration policies.

The Dream and Promise Act of 2019 comes two months after Democrats took House control and a day after the White House announced a budget to put billions of dollars toward a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bill would offer green cards and a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children or teenagers — those known as “Dreamers” — and to people now in the country on temporary permits that prevent deportation.

In announcing the measure, Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked President Ronald Reagan, a Republican who signed an immigration amnesty law in 1986. She said it is important to grant citizenship to immigrants who have long lived in the United States and “who are American every way.”

“There should be nothing partisan or political in this legislation,” she said Tuesday.

“It’s a big priority for our caucus,” said Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., the bill’s lead sponsor, in an interview. “There is a lot of support for the Dreamers from both sides of the aisle.”

The legislation faces significant hurdles in the GOP-controlled Senate and from President Donald Trump before a 2020 election season.

It is unclear how many immigrants would benefit, but congressional aides said the number of Dreamers probably would be similar to the 2.1 million people who would have been covered under a bipartisan measure that was proposed in 2017.

That estimate is more than three times the 674,900 immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as of February. Trump criticized the Obama administration’s program as a way to skirt Congress and ended it in 2017.

But lawsuits ultimately resulted in blocking Trump from rescinding their work permits, and the Supreme Court could take up the issue later this year. Democrats say they will refuse to include the legislation in budget negotiations.

The bill also would cover people with temporary protected status, which has allowed people from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Somalia and other countries to avoid being deported to nations engulfed in war or affected by natural disasters. A smaller group of Liberians that has been granted Deferred Enforced Departure also would be protected. Trump also has sought to end these protections, spurring lawsuits that halted at least one effort.

Although many immigrants have lived in the U.S. for decades with protected status, more than 417,000 who had the status as of November are not eligible to apply for citizenship.

The bill lays out different paths to citizenship for Dreamers and those with temporary status. Dreamers would be able to apply for 10-year conditional green cards if they came to the U.S. when they were 17 or younger and if they have lived here for at least four years, among other requirements. They would be able to obtain full green cards after completing at least two years of postsecondary education or military service or after working for three years.

The bill also calls for Dreamers to be allowed to apply for federal financial aid to pay for college and to apply to return to the U.S. if they were previously deported but meet all the other requirements.