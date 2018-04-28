WASHINGTON — Democrats are very unhappy over House Speaker Paul Ryan's move to oust the House chaplain, saying Ryan hasn't offered any explanation and charging that Rev. Patrick Conroy's political leanings contributed to his dismissal.
Ryan told Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that he forced Conroy out because he wasn't doing a very good job tending to the pastoral needs of lawmakers and that lawmakers had brought concerns to him.
While Ryan has the support of most of the chamber's Republicans, many Democrats are upset about Conroy's ouster and say politics may be behind it.
