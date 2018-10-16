ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats are outraising their Republican opponents in competitive races for the U.S. House and Senate.
Minnesota has a wealth of costly and close elections for federal office this year as outside political groups target four of the state's eight congressional districts and a surprise Senate election.
Democratic Sen. Tina Smith had pulled in roughly $7 million as of late September, according to campaign finance reports released Tuesday. That's more than double GOP state Sen. Karin Housley's haul of $3 million.
Dean Phillips beat Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in fundraising for the last three months in the Minneapolis suburbs. But Paulsen enters the election homestretch with $2.3 million in the bank compared to Phillips' $268,000.
Democratic candidate Angie Craig also holds a fundraising edge over GOP Rep. Jason Lewis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.