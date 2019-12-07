– With just under two months until the Iowa caucuses, the already-volatile Democratic presidential race has grown even more unsettled, setting the stage for a marathon nominating contest between the party’s moderate and liberal factions.

Pete Buttigieg’s surge, Bernie Sanders’ revival, Elizabeth Warren’s struggles and the exit of Kamala Harris have upended the primary and, along with Joe Biden’s enduring strength with nonwhite voters, increased the possibility of a split decision after the early nominating states.

That’s when Michael Bloomberg aims to burst into the contest — after saturating the airwaves of the Super Tuesday states with tens of millions of dollars of TV ads.

With no true front-runner and three other candidates besides Bloomberg armed with war chests of over $20 million, Democrats are confronting the prospect of a drawn-out primary reminiscent of the epic Clinton-Obama contest in 2008.

“There’s a real possibility Pete wins here, Warren takes New Hampshire, Biden South Carolina and who knows about Nevada,” said Sue Dvorsky, a former Iowa Democratic chair. “Then you go into Super Tuesday with Bloomberg throwing $30 million out of his couch cushions and this is going to go on for a while.”

That’s a worrisome prospect for a party already debating whether it has a candidate strong enough to defeat President Donald Trump. The contenders have recently begun to attack one another more forcefully and the sparring could get uglier the longer the primary continues.

A monthslong delegate battle would also feature a lengthy public airing of the party’s ideological fissures and focus more attention on contentious policies like single-payer health care while allowing Trump to unleash millions of dollars in attack ads portraying Democrats as extreme.

Sanders and Warren each covet the other’s progressive supporters but are wary about angering them by attacking each other. So Warren has begun drawing an implicit contrast by emphasizing her gender and they are both targeting a shared opponent whom many of their fiercest backers disdain: Buttigieg.

Nowhere is the Democratic race more fluid than in Iowa, where 70% of caucusgoers said in a Des Moines Register-CNN poll last month that their minds were not made up.

Buttigieg emerged atop the field in the survey, but he is now under attack on multiple fronts. Lis Smith, an adviser to Buttigieg, said the attacks are a result of voters “gravitating toward his campaign.”