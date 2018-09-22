REEDSBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats have no real prospect of taking the Assembly this year, but the state Senate is a different story.
Democrats could flip the chamber by winning just a couple of seats.
That matters because the GOP has had full control of Wisconsin state government for seven years. It's a period when Gov. Scott Walker has worked with legislative majorities to remake the state.
Democrats are pinning their hopes on a trio of female candidates. One is Kriss Marion, an organic farmer in central Wisconsin who is seeking a state Senate seat.
Marion, who also serves as a county supervisor, says she's running because she's frustrated that Republican legislators have reduced local officials' power.
