– As President Donald Trump’s dramatic firing of his acting attorney general threw the capital into tumult, Democrats on Tuesday seized on the controversy to try to block Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination as attorney general because they said he was too close to Trump.

“How could we possibly conclude that this nominee will be independent?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She said that Sally Q. Yates, the former acting attorney general fired late Monday, showed “guts” and independence in refusing to defend Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven largely Muslim countries.

“I have no confidence that Sen. Sessions will do that,” Feinstein said.

Democrats hope to turn the tumult into a referendum on Sessions, R-Ala., and whether he would have the independence to serve as the nation’s chief law enforcement official after emerging as one of Trump’s closest advisers in the presidential campaign.

Democrats are already calling it “the Monday night massacre” after Trump fired Yates, the acting attorney general, for refusing to defend his immigration order in court.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said in opening the hearing that there was still “no mystery” over how the final vote would go. He urged approval of Sessions as quickly as possible to restore leadership at the Justice Department.

At Sessions’ nomination hearing this month, Democrats challenged him repeatedly about whether he would have the independence to stand up to Trump if the president veered into legally questionable terrain. Sessions assured the lawmakers that he would be able to “say no” to the president and would not be a “mere rubber stamp for the president.”

Sessions said he was not involved in drafting the contentious executive order on immigration.