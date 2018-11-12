WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats say they are planning actions to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian election meddling from possible efforts by the acting attorney general to undercut it.

President Donald Trump appointed a Republican loyalist, Matthew Whitaker, as acting attorney general after ousting Jeff Sessions. In the past Whitaker has criticized the Russia probe.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats in the House and Senate are going to attempt "to put on must-pass legislation, mainly the spending bill, legislation that would prevent Whitaker from interfering in any way with the Mueller investigation," Schumer told The Associated Press.

The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York congressman Jerry Nadler, says protecting the Russia probe will be his committee's top priority.