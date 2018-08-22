MADISON, Wis. — Democratic legislators are renewing criticisms of Foxconn Technology Group's plans for a flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn has said it wants to build a $10 billion facility to produce large flat-screens. The Taiwanese company says the project could create 13,000 jobs. Republican legislators handed the company $3 billion in incentives last year.
Foxconn announced in June, however, that it will build a smaller factory to produce smaller screens and the large-screen facility will come later.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz and Rep. Dana Wachs held a news conference Wednesday questioning Foxconn's transparency. Wachs says the project could be "the mother of all bait-and-switches."
Foxconn has said it's committed to investing the full $10 billion and creating 13,000 jobs. Gov. Scott Walker's spokesman, Tom Evenson, tweeted Democrats will say anything to hurt the governor.
