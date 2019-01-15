MADISON, Wis. — Democrats challenging Republican-drawn political maps in Wisconsin are opposing a request by the GOP-controlled state Assembly to delay a trial scheduled to start in April.

Attorneys representing Democratic voters on Monday said in a federal court filing that Republicans are trying to "run out the clock on the 2011 gerrymander." They say delaying the trial as requested would make it "nearly impossible" to get a final decision from the U.S. Supreme Court before the 2020 elections.

The Legislature will draw new maps in 2021, based on the 2020 Census.

Assembly Republicans earlier this month asked the court to delay the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pair of other gerrymandering cases in North Carolina and Maryland that would affect the Wisconsin lawsuit.

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul took no position on the GOP delay request.