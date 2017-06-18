Democrats will turn their gaze south this week, hoping victory in a special election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump and spark their efforts to counter his agenda — and to win back the House.

Embodying those hopes is Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former Capitol Hill staffer who has campaigned as a moderate in the wealthy suburbs north of Atlanta and raised more than $23 million.

But despite his financial advantage — the showdown is the most expensive House race in history — Democrats remain on edge. Polls show the clash between Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel too close to call.

Timing is critical, with Tuesday’s vote coming as congressional Democrats are rousing their base by attempting to block a GOP bill to overhaul the nation’s health care system. Senate GOP leaders have been privately revising a House-passed version for weeks, aiming to call a vote by the end of June.

Many Democrats see the Georgia race and the health care bill as intertwined. If Ossoff wins, the likely wave of enthusiasm could rattle Trump and Republicans. If Ossoff loses, it could be demoralizing and reveal the challenges facing Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections, despite the GOP health care proposal’s unpopularity and the controversy over Trump’s handling of investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

South Carolina also has a special congressional election in its Fifth District on Tuesday. But Republican Ralph Norman is heavily favored to win.

Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to take back the House majority they lost seven years ago.

The stakes have stoked talk of unity among wings of the party. On Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he was standing with Ossoff, even though Ossoff has not run as a vocal progressive.

“Oh, absolutely,” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I very much want Ossoff to win. His views are a lot better than his Republican opponent’s.”

Sanders also said Democrats “should do everything possible” to counter Trump and the GOP health care bill, and framed the Georgia race as one of the ways the party could begin to “turn around its fortune.”

Ossoff — who nearly won the seat outright in the first round of voting in April — spent the weekend urging Democrats who are furious with Trump to turn out, all the while keeping his tone and message steady as he courted more centrist Republicans in a district that has been in GOP hands since 1979. It was represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price until he resigned to join Trump’s Cabinet.

“We have a great candidate,” Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said as he campaigned alongside Ossoff. “Smart, young and just good.”

Handel, meanwhile, has embraced her long ties to state and local Republicans, a point she has played up repeatedly as she has jeered Ossoff for living outside the district. A former Georgia secretary of state, Handel campaigned with Price and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“This is a harbinger of national politics,” Perdue said Saturday at a Handel rally. “The world is looking, the nation is looking, and all the money has flowed in here.”