– Liberal Democrats put flesh on their “Green New Deal” slogan Thursday with a sweeping resolution intended to redefine the national debate on climate change by calling for the United States to eliminate additional emissions of carbon by 2030.

The measure, drafted by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is intended to answer the demand, by the party’s restive base, for a grand strategy that combats climate change, creates jobs and offers an affirmative response to the challenge to core party values posed by President Donald Trump.

The resolution has more breadth than detail and is so ambitious that Republicans greeted it with derision. Its legislative prospects are bleak in the foreseeable future; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has no plan to bring it to the floor for a vote, according to a Democratic leadership aide with direct knowledge of her plans.

But as a blueprint for liberal ambition, it was breathtaking. It includes a 10-year commitment to convert “100 percent of the power demand in the United States” to “clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources”; to upgrade “all existing buildings” to meet energy efficiency requirements; and to expand high-speed rail so broadly that most air travel would be rendered obsolete.

The initiative, introduced as nonbinding resolutions in the House and Senate, is tethered to an infrastructure program that its authors say could create millions of new “green jobs,” while guaranteeing health care, “a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security” to every American.

“Climate change and our environmental challenges are the biggest existential threats to our way of life,” Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday. “We must be as ambitious and innovative in our solutions as possible.

Markey added, “We will save all of creation by engaging in massive job creation.”

The resolution, modeled on President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s, will not move in its current form, but some ideas could advance as part of more modest legislation to address the climate crisis. Yet on Thursday, when Pelosi named the Democrats who will lead a new special select committee on climate change, the chief architect of the Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez, was not on the list.

“Frankly, I haven’t seen it,” the speaker told reporters when asked about the Green New Deal proposal.

Pelosi is likely mindful of her own past mistakes. A decade ago, she pushed the last major climate change measure hard, an ambitious bill to cap emissions of climate-warming pollution, then allow industries to trade emissions credits on a pollution credit market. Through force of will, she got the cap-and-trade measure through the House, only to see it die in the Senate without a vote. The next year, Democrats were swept from power.

Republicans seized on the proposal with relish, portraying the entire resolution as absurd.

“The socialist Democrats are off to a great start with the roll out of their ridiculous Green New Deal today!” said Bob Salera, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of House Republicans, who called the idea “zany.”

The Republican National Committee derided it as “a socialist wish list.”

But Democratic candidates for the presidency did not shy away from it once details emerged. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., quickly sent out a fundraising appeal, declaring, “For too long, we have been governed by lawmakers who are beholden to Big Oil and Big Coal. They have refused to act on climate change. So it’s on us to speak the truth, rooted in science fact, not science fiction.”

Sens. Kirstin Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also co-sponsored the measure, which has early support from about 60 House and Senate Democrats.