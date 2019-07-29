– Bernie Sanders preaches "political revolution" to the crowds at his campaign rallies. Elizabeth Warren promises "big, systemic change." And Pete Buttigieg warns his packed town hall audiences that the "riskiest thing we could do is try too hard to play it safe."

But Joe Biden delivered a very different message: "I am absolutely convinced that there are still things people are prepared to cooperate on."

In the days before the candidates gather in Detroit for their second round of debates, Democrats find themselves grappling with a central question: Is beating President Donald Trump enough? Or should Democrats, much like the man they hope to defeat, shake the political system and worry later about how things settle?

Trump's victory has prompted a wave of anxiety among risk-averse Democratic primary voters. At the same time, the president's polarizing politics have energized the party's progressive wing, prompting many of the candidates to embrace a series of proposals that some Democrats worry are out of step with a majority of voters.

It is a critical question of identity for a party that has been trying to bridge an ideological schism since the midterms ushered in an ascendant group of lawmakers eager to challenge the establishment.

Interviews with more than four dozen Democratic officials, activists and voters across Iowa found a party divided between those who felt that ousting the president and returning to a pre-Trump ethos was sufficient and those who wanted to use the moment to fight for a reshaping of the economic, political and health care systems.

FILE -- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns in Waterloo, Iowa, July 13, 2019. As the second round of presidential debates approaches, Democrats find themselves grappling with a central question: Is beating President Donald Trump enough? (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

"We'd love to be thinking about creating change and progress, but honestly, right now we all just want this beloved republic to survive Trump," said Marjie Foster, the Democratic chairwoman in Decatur County, Iowa.

Others say Democrats are also culpable for building a political system dependent on big-money interests — and now must tear it down. "It's foolish to pretend that the problems in this country are the result of one aberrant presidency," said Zach Simonson, the Democratic chairman in Wapello County. "Trump was the inevitable result of an economic system where both parties put the needs of wealthy donors ahead of working people."

The push and pull over which path to pursue is playing out in tangible ways. In Iowa, interest groups are trying to push Democratic candidates to the left. Greenpeace, for instance, stationed a field organizer in Des Moines who totes a scoreboard to events displaying the grades the group has awarded each of the 2020 candidates for their stances on the environment. In New Hampshire, volunteers with the American Civil Liberties Union press candidates to end the cash bail system and cut incarceration rates.

There are no organizations rallying early-state voters and candidates to the political middle.

The debate over what kind of candidate to run against Trump is a Rorschach test for how Democratic candidates, activists and voters see the future — and the past.

The party's center-left candidates argue that Trump is a historical comma, a four- or eight-year break from the country's political baseline. They promise a return to a bygone political era of bipartisan cooperation and respectful political debate, with far less polarization.

"Trump is very much a symptom of our problems, not the cause," Sen. Michael Bennet said. "People thought, 'We couldn't do any worse, we might as well blow the place up.' We need a better standard than that."

Others, including Buttigieg, Warren and Sanders, view the president as the period at the end of an era in U.S. political life. "The Reagan era has basically defined my entire life span, and it's finally ending," Buttigieg said. "We're just in a different place than the kind of '90s formula where you could assume that part of how you appeal to independent voters was to pursue ideological centrism."

Most voters interviewed said their attraction to candidates was based more on who could win than political kinship.

Kathy Varney, 61, an editor for the defense contractor Collins Aerospace, said she is considering Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, candidates who represent three disparate points on the party's ideological spectrum. "I just want to get everything upright again," she said. "The number one thing is just beat Trump, just get him out of there."

The crowded presidential campaign has scrambled long-standing alliances as some Democrats who spent years as rabble-rousers now find themselves allied with Biden because they see him as the safest vessel to victory.

"I want a good middle ground," said Heather Matson, a freshman state representative who ousted a five-term Republican last year. "I'm not a call-for-a-big-disruption type of person, but what I want is someone who can inspire us and bring us together."