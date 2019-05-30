Democrats accused Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate majority leader, of hypocrisy Tuesday after he said Republicans would confirm a justice to the Supreme Court if a seat opened up amid the election campaign in 2020, even after denying President Barack Obama a similar opportunity in 2016.

The senator made the remarks at a Chamber of Commerce event in Paducah, Ky., after an audience member asked what Senate Republicans would do if a Supreme Court justice died next year.

"Oh, we'd fill it," he responded with a grin, prompting laughter from the audience.

When McConnell denied Judge Merrick Garland, Obama's choice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, a hearing in 2016, the senator cited election-year "tradition" going back to 1880 in keeping the seat open until a new president could be inaugurated.

McConnell's remark Tuesday made it clear that was not his only consideration. It was the most direct acknowledgment yet that Senate Republicans would treat a judge nominated by a Republican president differently from one nominated by a Democratic president.

After successfully keeping Garland off the court, Republicans went on to cement a conservative majority when Judge Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, was confirmed in April 2017. Trump added another conservative, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the court last year.

McConnell's most common explanation for blocking Garland — that a new president should get to fill a Supreme Court opening that occurs close to an election — struck Democrats as disingenuous at the time, and many said it looked even more so after Tuesday's comments.

"Sen. McConnell is a hypocrite," Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, said on Twitter.

Julián Castro, a Democratic presidential candidate, said on Twitter that McConnell's "shamelessness at stealing a Supreme Court seat is appalling."

In the past year, as bitterness lingered among Democrats over the episode, McConnell tried to reframe his reasoning to focus on the split control of government at the time.

In 2016, Democrats held the White House while Republicans controlled the Senate, whereas Republicans now control both. He offered that explanation on "Fox News Sunday" in October, and David Popp, a spokesman for McCon­nell, cited the same explanation on CNN on Tuesday.

The only time a Senate has failed to confirm a nominee in an election year was 1968, when the nomination of Abe Fortas was withdrawn. Both the Senate and the White House were controlled by Democrats at the time.

On the current court, two of the justices are in their 80s.

In McConnell's remarks to the Paducah Chamber of Commerce, he said that legislative accomplishments like tax reform could be undone by future administrations, but that Supreme Court confirmations could have a more lasting impact.

"What can't be undone is a lifetime appointment to a young man or woman who believes in the quaint notion that the job of a judge is to follow the law," he said. "That's the most important thing we've done for the country, which cannot be undone."