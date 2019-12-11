– Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants huddled in her office last week as Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who oversees the Judiciary Committee, made the case that the House should take up three articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, countered that there should only be two.

A vigorous debate unfolded and, in the end, Pelosi made the call: There would be only two articles of impeachment, on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, narrowly focused on the investigation into Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine. A third, on obstruction of justice tied to the president’s attempts to thwart the inquiry of Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, was too much of a reach.

On Tuesday, the Democrats unveiled those two articles, pushing forward with their carefully managed plans to impeach Trump before Christmas. But the last-minute dispute over how broad a case to bring reflects the competing demands on Democrats from within their own party, and their determination to appear as unified as possible in a hyper-polarized environment.

Now, Democrats will see whether their decision has its intended effect of keeping the party united behind impeaching Trump, protecting moderate lawmakers who face steep re-election challenges in conservative-leaning districts, and convincing the public — and the Senate, where a trial will play out — of the seriousness of their case.

Many of the moderates had resisted impeaching Trump for months, convinced that Mueller’s report was not sufficient grounds to proceed, as public polling showed that voters did not see a clear case. Rep. Max Rose, a freshman Democrat from a Staten Island swing district, for instance, told his constituents that it was better for the country to simply move on from the Russia episode than impeach Trump over it. He changed course and embraced the impeachment inquiry only after allegations surfaced that the president tried to pressure Ukraine to help him in the 2020 election.

Even now, some centrist Democrats are worried about the process. A group of them met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the possibility of opposing the articles of impeachment and instead trying to build bipartisan support for a resolution to formally censure the president. They quickly dismissed the idea, which seemed destined to fail. But their conversations reflected the eagerness of some Democrats to avoid the spectacle of a highly partisan impeachment of Trump in the House.

The debate that unfolded in Pelosi’s personal office took place only hours after she announced to the nation Thursday that she had directed her lieutenants to draft articles of impeachment. Sitting around a large wooden table already decorated for Christmas, the visage of Abraham Lincoln staring down from a portrait on the wall, she and the senior Democrats hashed out their disagreement.

Nadler, who had spent months trying to build an impeachment case from Mueller’s findings, argued that it was not enough just to charge Trump with abusing his power and obstructing Congress. We should go broader, he asserted, laying out a pattern of behavior by Trump. What message would it send if the House gave Trump a pass for such egregious misconduct?

Three of Nadler’s fellow committee leaders in the room concurred: Eliot Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Carolyn Maloney of the Oversight and Reform Committee, and Maxine Waters of the Financial Services Committee.

But Neal warned that if Democrats put forward anything but their strongest, most agreed-upon case, they risked repeating the mistakes Republicans made in 1998 when they proposed four articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, only to see two defeated in votes that split their party.

And Rep. Adam Schiff, the influential Intelligence Committee chairman, said the facts his panel collected showing that Trump had solicited Ukraine’s assistance in his re-election campaign carried special urgency and should not get bogged down by a months-old fight.

The debate, described by lawmakers and aides familiar with its contours who insisted on anonymity, mirrored a larger argument running through the Democratic caucus in recent weeks as it became increasingly clear the House was destined to draw up formal charges against the 45th president.

The final decision, agreed to by all six committee leaders, came down to this: The vast majority of Democrats agree that the allegations of wrongdoing toward Ukraine are overwhelming and pressing as well as a continuing threat to the nation. The same could not be said of attempts by Trump to interfere with Mueller’s work.

People close to her said Pelosi always remained reluctant to move based on obstruction of justice. The case dealt with events in the past, failed to excite public opinion and far from uniting her caucus, made moderate freshman lawmakers who had delivered Democrats the majority deeply uncomfortable.

“You make choices and people have different opinions and at the end you come up with a recommendation,” Engel said Tuesday. “When you come to consensus it doesn’t mean that initially everybody had the same idea.”

Some lawmakers floated the idea that obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress could be combined into a single article of impeachment claiming a broad-based pattern of conduct over more than two years. But that almost certainly would not have appealed to moderates.

Mueller dedicated a full volume of his lengthy report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to Trump’s attempts to undercut his inquiry. It included nearly a dozen episodes of possible obstruction of justice.

But the report was far from clear cut. Mueller himself said he could not decide whether the conduct constituted illegal obstruction because of a Justice Department policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president. Attorney General William Barr showed no such reluctance, stepping in before the public ever saw Mueller’s report to clear the president of wrongdoing.