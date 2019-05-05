– Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn't believe President Donald Trump can be removed through impeachment — the only way to do it, she said this past week, is to defeat him by a margin so "big" he cannot challenge the legitimacy of a Democratic win.

That is something she worries about.

"We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that," Pelosi said in an interview at the Capitol on Wednesday as she discussed her concern that Trump would not give up power voluntarily if he lost re-election in 2020 by a slim margin.

Sitting in her office, Pelosi — the de facto head of the Democratic Party until a presidential nominee is selected — offered Democrats her "coldblooded" plan for decisively getting rid of Trump: Do not get dragged into a protracted impeachment bid that will ultimately lose in the GOP-controlled Senate, and do not risk alienating moderate voters by drifting too far to the left.

"Own the center-left, own the mainstream," Pelosi said.

"Our passions were for health care, bigger paychecks, cleaner government — a simple message," Pelosi said of the 40-seat Democratic pickup last year that resulted in her second ascent to the speakership. "We did not engage in some of the other exuberances that exist in our party" — a reference to some of the most ambitious plans advocated by the party's left wing and some 2020 candidates, including "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal, which she has declined to support.

Joe Biden holds a 30-point lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential field, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, the most recent national survey of the ever-expanding race.

Nearly five months into her second speakership, Pelosi appears to be embracing her role as the only Democrat with the power to oppose Trump. While she seems comfortable in waging battle with him, her unease about his behavior has only intensified since the Democrats' triumphal election.

Few people outside Pelosi's inner circle were aware of how worried she was that Trump would try to stop the opposition party from taking control of the House unless the Democrats' victory was emphatic enough to be indisputable.

"If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he's not going to respect the election," said Pelosi, recalling her thinking before the midterms.

"He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can't seat these people," she added. "We had to win. Imagine if we hadn't won — oh, don't even imagine. So, as we go forward, we have to have the same approach."

In recent weeks, Pelosi has told associates that she does not automatically trust the president to respect the results of any election short of a huge defeat. That view, fed by Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated claims of Democratic voter fraud, is one of the reasons she said it is imperative not to play into his hands, especially on impeachment.

Recently, Trump has ratcheted up the pressure on Pelosi, reiterating his intention to block current and former officials like former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before Democratic committees. Meantime, Attorney General William Barr's defiant testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee has prompted Pelosi to declare that he committed "a crime" by contradicting previous statements about interactions with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president seems energized by the confrontation, and he views the compliant Republican Senate majority as a license to goad Pelosi's team, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking.

Losing patience

Pelosi remains committed to avoiding impeachment, but it is clear she is losing patience. On Wednesday night, she watched excerpts from Barr's testimony at her residence in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood.

She was incensed that Barr had seemingly contradicted an earlier claim, made before a House committee in April, that no one on Mueller's team had taken issue with the attorney general's four-page summary of the report's findings. Barr's refusal to testify before the House Judiciary Committee only amplified the speaker's anger.

"When you're looking at Barr, you just think, 'How could he sell his soul — alleged soul — to Donald Trump,' " Pelosi told her whip team early Thursday, according to the detailed notes of a person in the room.

Having Barr as a political target is useful because it allows Democrats to focus their outrage, for a time, on him instead of the president. But increasingly, in public and in private, Pelosi is suggesting that Trump's behavior rises to the level of impeachment, even if she views the process itself as unacceptably dangerous for Democrats.

Trump has remained curiously polite to Pelosi, even as the war between the branches intensifies. His catchall description of Pelosi is a respectful one — "tough" — and he has told congressional allies that he respects Pelosi more than her predecessor, Paul Ryan, because of her ability to keep backbenchers from hijacking her caucus.

"Maybe he knows that I pray for him," she shrugged. "I pray that his heart will be open for good things, to help people instead of taking babies out of the arms of their mothers, for example."

Pelosi laced Wednesday's conversation with scathing descriptions of Trump's fitness to serve, taking issue with his "attention span" and his "lack of knowledge of the subjects at hand" during their negotiating sessions — and saying his behavior "degrades" the country and "dishonors" the Constitution.

More than anything, Pelosi is focused on pursuing center-left policies she thinks will help her party out in 2020 — a focus on pragmatic improvements to health care, ballot access, clean government, immigration and infrastructure, one that emphasizes beating Trump politically without obsessing over Trump personally.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, above greeting visitors in her Washington office on Thursday, has warned her fellow Democrats: Do not get dragged into a protracted impeachment bid that will ultimately lose in the GOP-controlled Senate. She is focused on pursuing center-left policies.

In her mind, that means grinding away at initiatives that she hopes will help re-elect new members in battleground districts, even if it risks delivering some achievements for Trump, and angering some critics on the left.

Trump met last week with Pelosi and other Democratic leaders at the speaker's request, and agreed to work on a $2 trillion package to repair the nation's crumbling roads, bridges, sewer systems and waterworks, securing his commitment to expand broadband nationally and undertake an overhaul of the country's antiquated power grid.

That night, Trump phoned her to reiterate that he really wanted a deal. She repeated her demand that he present her with a detailed plan on how to pay for it, and left feeling optimistic but unsure that he had the focus to follow through. "Well," Pelosi said, "that's an attention-span subject."