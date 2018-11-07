MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats thought they finally had Republican legislators right where they wanted them.

Democrats have been sidelined since the GOP took control of both the Assembly and Senate in 2011. But the president's party traditionally struggles in mid-term contests and Democrats were banking that opposition to President Donald Trump and fatigue from eight years of Gov. Scott Walker would at last hand them control of the Senate. The GOP had already lost two Senate seats in special elections earlier this year, so the stage was set, right?

Wrong.

Republicans held firm in the Legislature, even as Democrat Tony Evers defeated Walker, attorney general candidate Josh Kaul claimed victory over Republican incumbent Brad Schimel and Democrats were elected as state treasurer and secretary of state.

That marks the first time since 1982 that Democrats will hold all those offices — although the Kaul victory remained too close to call. Schimel said it appeared Kaul had enough votes for the win.

With the Democrat Evers as governor and Republicans controlling the Legislature is sets up divided government — and the gridlock that comes with it — not seen in Wisconsin in a decade.

It means that while Evers will propose a state budget, the Republican Legislature will be able to rewrite it. Evers has extensive veto power and Republicans don't have large enough majorities to override him.

The GOP turned back every Democratic challenger in both the Assembly and Senate with one race still too close to call Wednesday. What's more, the GOP flipped a Senate seat that Democrats had won in a special election this summer. As of Wednesday, unofficial returns showed the GOP with a 63-35 Assembly advantage and a 19-14 Senate edge.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling didn't return a message. Other Democrats blamed their failure to launch on GOP-drawn legislative district boundaries.

Republicans re-drew the boundaries in 2011 as required to reflect population changes following the 2010 census. Democrats contend the GOP illegally consolidated power, packing their supporters together and dividing Democratic voters across districts.

Republicans forcefully deny that argument, saying the districts were drawn fairly.

Democrats filed a federal lawsuit three years ago challenging the lines as unconstitutional. After the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case earlier this year, it remains pending with a trial set for April in Madison.

"The data are clear that the state is evenly divided but the Legislature has massive majorities for one party because they rigged the maps," said Sachin Chhedda, director of the Fair Election Project, which organized the lawsuit. "Legislative results don't match up with what is happening across the state. The evidence now is even clearer. (Tuesday's election) reinforces the case that the maps are rigged. And all that evidence is in play in April."

If Democrats lose in court they'll have to live with the maps for the 2020 elections. The Legislature is scheduled to re-draw the boundaries again in 2021 to reflect the 2020 census. Evers will be finishing the third year of his first term in 2021 and would be able to veto any maps the GOP proposes. That would force a federal judge to break the impasse and draw the maps himself.

"Either way we're going to get fairer maps for the 2022 elections," Chheda said.

Republican legislative leaders did not return messages seeking comment. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald planned a Thursday news conference.

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Legislature poses a huge hurdle for Evers, who has promised to scale back much of the conservative laws Walker and Republican lawmakers enacted over eight years. That includes reducing tax credits for manufacturers and restoring collective bargaining rights for union members who backed him. Walker passed a law in 2011 stripping most public workers of their union rights.

He also has said he wants to accept federal money to expand Medicaid that Walker refused and renegotiate a $3 billion incentives package Walker negotiated for a Foxconn Technology Group flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The company has said the plant could employ up to 13,000 people, but Evers said the incentives package, the largest in U.S. history to a foreign corporation, was too rich.

Republicans also plan to convene a special legislative session this month to consider tax incentives for papermaker Kimberly-Clark. The session gives the GOP and Walker one last chance to do anything they want to do before Evers takes over.