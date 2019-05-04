– After threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt, House Democrats on Friday attempted to revive negotiations over their request for the full Mueller report and its underlying evidence.

They offered to prioritize some material over others and raised the possibility of limiting their request for the underlying evidence. At the same time, they asked the Justice Department to reconsider allowing all members of Congress to view a less-redacted version — a move away from demanding a version with nothing blacked out.

In a letter to Barr, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gave the department until Monday to respond and said his committee would start contempt of Congress proceedings if the two sides could not agree.

"The committee is prepared to make every realistic effort to reach an accommodation with the department," Nadler wrote. "But if the department persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena, the committee will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse."

It is not clear whether there is any realistic chance that Barr and the Trump administration will take Nadler up on his counteroffer. But if the dispute moves to the courts, as seems likely, one of the issues that will arise is whether each branch has tried to accommodate the other branch's constitutional needs.

In previous legal battles over the ambiguous line where Congress' subpoena power ends and the president's executive-privilege power begins, courts have said that the Constitution requires both sides to negotiate in good faith to find a solution. If nothing else, Nadler is establishing a record that House lawyers can point to in any such litigation as they urge a judge to find that the administration's position is unreasonable.

In his letter, Nadler complained that the administration has offered no rationale to justify the restrictions it has placed on access to the less-redacted Mueller report — only 12 members may now see it, and they must sign a nondisclosure agreement and leave their notes with the department. He urged them to reconsider allowing all members of Congress access to the report.

Nadler renewed a request by Democrats that the department join the committee in requesting a court order to unseal sensitive grand jury material related to the investigation for congressional use.

And he agreed to prioritize certain types of underlying evidence over others for sharing with Congress. Among the materials that should come first, he said, are summaries of FBI interviews and "contemporaneous notes taken by witnesses of relevant events."

"Since these materials are publicly cited and described in the Mueller report, there can be no question about the committee's need for and right to this underlying evidence in order to independently evaluate the facts that Special Counsel Mueller uncovered and fulfill our constitutional duties," Nadler wrote. "As the Mueller report makes clear, this need is amplified where, as here, department policy prohibits the indictment of a sitting president and instead relies on Congress to evaluate where constitutional remedies are appropriate."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Nadler's offer Friday.

In a letter to Nadler on Wednesday, explaining why it would not meet his deadline, Stephen Boyd, an assistant attorney general, chastised Democrats for serving the department an "overbroad and extraordinarily burdensome" subpoena. He said compliance would pose a threat to the integrity of executive branch investigations, require the disclosure of millions of pages of documents and break long-standing department practice.

But Boyd left open the possibility of a compromise, writing that the department would consider "further accommodations in response to a properly focused and narrowed inquiry that is supported by a legitimate legislative ­purpose."