For 18 years and four presidential elections, Democrats running for president have felt compelled to lay out comprehensive plans for the future of Afghanistan, vowing to never again let the country become a breeding ground for terrorists who could strike the United States as they did on Sept. 11, 2001.

Now, the candidates are racing one another — and President Donald Trump — to demonstrate how quickly they would end the long-running conflict. In the debate Thursday night, there was almost no discussion of U.S. goals for the country, like building a democracy or protecting the rights of women — objectives that were staples of past Democratic campaigns.

It is a striking change. Even while deeply opposing President George W. Bush's war in Iraq, Democrats saw Afghanistan as the good war, prompted by a direct attack on the U.S. President Barack Obama ordered a surge in U.S. forces by the end of his first year in office. But as the years went by, he had growing doubts, and now Democrats have fully embraced those misgivings and want out.

'Didn't come through'

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are so eager for the U.S. to depart that they say they would pull combat troops even in the absence of a deal with the Taliban.

"What we're doing right now in Afghanistan is not helping the safety and security of the United States," Warren said during the debate. "It is not helping the safety and security of the world. It is not helping the safety and security of Afghanistan."

"We cannot ask our military to keep solving problems that cannot be solved militarily," she added.

A foreign policy adviser to Sanders, who has said he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in his first term as president, echoed that argument, saying that while Sanders supported negotiations with the Taliban, the next president should be "modest about what we, the United States, can actually achieve given that we've been there for almost two decades."

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the only candidate to have served in Afghanistan, acknowledged during an interview that what the Democrats missed last week was any discussion of what the U.S. still wanted or needed to achieve in Afghanistan — the first step toward determining what kind of presence to have on the ground.

"I will say I agree that didn't come through in the debate," said Buttigieg, who has pledged to withdraw troops within a year of taking office, but only with a substantive peace deal with the Taliban. "It almost came across as if the candidates think there is no point to being there, which is not how I view it."

Biden, a voice for more rapid withdrawal during the Obama administration, now advocates keeping an intelligence presence — though in the debate he said it would be across the border in Pakistan.

"We can prevent the United States from being the victim of terror coming out of Afghanistan by providing for bases — insist the Pakistanis provide bases for us to airlift from and to move against what we know," Biden said.

Biden's national security adviser, Antony Blinken, refined that, saying the candidate would "draw down our combat forces and narrowly focus the mission on counterterrorism, with small numbers of special operators and intelligence assets in and around Afghanistan. He would rally the world to support Afghans' human rights and continued development efforts."

Sen. Kamala Harris said in an interview this year that while she supported withdrawing troops, she believed the U.S. needed some sort of continued presence to support the government and stop terrorists from regrouping.

"The question is the type of presence," she said. "I think that it is completely appropriate that we would give support to the Afghan government in terms of helping them train their troops and thinking about how we can provide assistance so that they can have their own people up and running in a way that they keep their country secure, and in particular prevent it from becoming a haven" for terrorists.

Buttigieg — noting that Congress' 2001 Authorization has allowed the war in Afghanistan to continue for so long that, very soon, the soldiers fighting it will include people who were not born when the law was passed — said that as president, he would put a three-year limit on such authorizations and require a congressional vote to renew them for longer.

"If there's one thing we've learned from Afghanistan," he said, "it's that the best way not to be caught up in endless war is to avoid starting one in the first place."

'A false choice'

None of the candidates seem impressed by the argument that withdrawing troops would create a vacuum for the Taliban and other terrorist groups to fill.

"It's a false choice to say we need an enduring combat presence in Afghanistan or we open ourselves to an unmanageable terrorist threat," a spokeswoman for Warren said. "International terrorism is a worldwide challenge, and it is best confronted not with boots on the ground in Afghanistan, but instead with diplomacy and intelligence and through coordination with partners and allies."

Sanders would continue the U.S. intelligence presence in Afghanistan, according to his campaign, but focus on humanitarian and developmental incentives to bring the Taliban to the table and reach a peace deal. He and Warren made very similar arguments.

"I was in Afghanistan with John McCain two years ago this past summer," Warren said at the debate. "We talked to people on the ground and asked the question, the same one I ask on the Senate Armed Services Committee every time one of the generals comes through: 'Show me what winning looks like. Tell me what it looks like.' And what you hear is a lot of 'Uh,' because no one can describe it. And the reason no one can describe it is because the problems in Afghanistan are not problems that can be solved by a military."