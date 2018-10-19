MADISON, Wis. — Democrats are accusing a Republican state Senate candidate of lying about cuts his party made to education.

Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga said during a debate Wednesday that Republicans haven't cut education funding since he joined the Legislature's budget-writing committee in 2013. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Republicans cut the University of Wisconsin System by nearly $66 million in the 2013-15 state budget and by $250 million in the 2015-17 budget.

Kooyenga and Democrat Julie Henszy are vying to fill an open Senate seat representing Milwaukee's western suburbs. Democrats are targeting the seat as they try to wrest control of the chamber from the GOP.

The State Senate Democratic Committee issued a news release Friday asking how Wisconsin families can trust Kooyenga.

Kooyenga didn't immediately return a voicemail Friday morning.