MADISON, Wis. — Liberal talk radio host Mike Crute has ended his longshot run for governor one month after it began.
Crute announced Monday on his Devil's Advocates radio show that he was halting his candidacy. The move comes as a June 1 deadline to submit 2,000 required signatures to get on the Aug. 14 primary ballot nears.
There are nine Democratic candidates who are actively raising money and traveling the state in a bid to win the primary and take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.
Crute had warned when he announced on April 14 that anyone who didn't take his candidacy seriously did so "at their own peril."
