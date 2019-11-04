A progressive organization is plunging itself into the presidential campaign, unveiling plans to spend $75 million on digital advertising to counter President Donald Trump's early spending advantage in key 2020 battleground states.

The effort, by a nonprofit group called Acronym and an affiliated political action committee, is an outgrowth of growing concern by some Democratic officials that Trump could build an insurmountable edge in those key states through massive early advertising efforts.

Trump has spent more than $26 million so far nationally just on Facebook and Google, more than the four top-polling Democrats — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg — have spent in total on those platforms.

"The gun on this general election does not start when we have a nominee; it started months ago," said David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and was a key adviser in 2012, and who recently joined Acronym's board. "If the things that need to happen don't happen in these battleground states between now and May or June, our nominee will never have time to catch up."

Plouffe and Tara McGowan, the founder and chief executive of Acronym, said their digital campaign would kick off immediately with a heavy focus on shaping how the public views Trump and the Democratic Party during the primary season, well before a nominee emerges.

The campaign will focus initially on key swing states: Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. One state that is historically a battleground was notably missing from the initial list: Florida.

Acronym’s office in Washington is decorated with custom-designed posters on Nov. 1, 2019. The nonprofit organization is plunging itself into the presidential campaign, unveiling plans to spend $75 million on digital advertising to counter President Donald Trump’s early spending advantage in key 2020 battleground states. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

The effort will feature advertisements across multiple digital platforms, including Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Hulu and Pandora.

McGowan said the group had raised approximately 40% of the planned $75 million budget. The spending will be made across Acronym, which is a nonprofit that does not disclose its donors, and Pacronym, a political action committee, which does.

"We're absolutely, as a party, not doing enough and I don't know that $75 million is enough," McGowan said. "We can't afford to not do this work right now."

Of the fact that some of her group's donors would remain undisclosed, she said, "We have to play on the field that exists," noting that Trump is aided by such funds, as well.

Trump is not just spending heavily on advertising, he is also benefiting from conservative media that amplify his message and a meme factory of MAGA ("Make America Great Again") supporters cranking out content in hopes of a presidential retweet.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced that the campaign had raised $19 million online in October.