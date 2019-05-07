TRENTON, N.J. — Congress won't be seeing President Donald Trump's tax returns any time soon, but that request is not the only way Democrats are trying to pry them loose.

So far this year, lawmakers in at least 20 states have introduced bills that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns as a condition for appearing on the state ballot.

The bills have passed legislative chambers in five states, though none has gone to a governor.

New Jersey Democratic state Sen. Loretta Weinberg sponsored one of those. She says it's an issue because Trump has refused to provide his financial information, breaking with a custom that dates back to Watergate.

Critics say such laws could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution and lead future legislatures to place other restrictions on candidates.