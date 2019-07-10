WASHINGTON — Latino Victory Fund is inviting Democratic presidential candidates to speak at a forum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Nov. 6 ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary season.
The fund, a political action committee aimed at increasing Latino representation at every level of government, shared a copy of the invitation letter with The Associated Press.
The committee held an event on January in San Juan, where many attendees criticized President Donald Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the U.S. territory in 2017 and caused at least $100 billion in damage.
