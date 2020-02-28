– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, hear constant warnings from allies about congressional losses in November if the party nominates Bernie Sanders for president. Democratic House members share their Sanders fears on text-messaging chains. Bill Clinton, in calls with old friends, vents about the party getting wiped out in the general election.

And officials in the national and state parties are increasingly anxious about splintered primaries on Super Tuesday and beyond, where the liberal Sanders edges out moderate candidates who collectively win more votes.

Dozens of interviews with Democratic establishment leaders this week show that they are not just worried about Sanders’ candidacy, but are also willing to risk intraparty damage to stop his nomination at the national convention in July if they get the chance. Since Sanders’ victory in Nevada’s caucuses Saturday, the New York Times has interviewed 93 party officials — all of them superdelegates, who could have a say on the nominee at the convention — and found overwhelming opposition to handing the Vermont senator the nomination if he arrived with the most delegates but fell short of a majority.

Such a situation may result in a brokered convention, a messy political battle the likes of which Democrats have not seen since 1952, when the nominee was Adlai Stevenson.

“We’re way, way, way past the day where party leaders can determine an outcome here, but I think there’s a vibrant conversation about whether there is anything that can be done,” said Jim Himes, a Connecticut congressman and superdelegate, who believes the nominee should have a majority of delegates.

From California to the Carolinas, and North Dakota to Ohio, the party leaders say they worry that Sanders, a democratic socialist with passionate but limited support so far, will lose to President Donald Trump and drag down moderate House and Senate candidates in swing states with his left-wing agenda of Medicare for All and free four-year public college.

Sanders and his advisers insist that the opposite is true — that his ideas will generate huge excitement among young and working-class voters and lead to record turnout. Such hopes have yet to be borne out in nominating contests so far.

Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Party chairman and a superdelegate, echoing many others interviewed, said that superdelegates should choose a nominee they believe has the best chance of defeating Trump if no candidate wins a majority of delegates during the primaries. Sanders argued that he should become the nominee at the convention with a plurality of delegates, to reflect the will of voters, and that denying him the nomination would enrage his supporters and split the party for years to come.

“Bernie wants to redefine the rules and just say he just needs a plurality,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think we buy that. I don’t think the mainstream of the Democratic Party buys that. If he doesn’t have a majority, it stands to reason that he may not become the nominee.”

This article is based on interviews with the 93 superdelegates, out of 771 total, as well as party strategists and aides to senior Democrats.

In a reflection of the establishment’s wariness about Sanders, only nine of the 93 superdelegates interviewed said that Sanders should become the nominee purely on the basis of arriving at the convention with a plurality, if he was short of a majority.

“I’ve had 60 years’ experience with Democratic delegates — I don’t think they will do anything like that,” said former Vice President Walter Mondale, who is a superdelegate. “They will each do what they want to do and somehow they will work it out. God knows how.”

As for his own vote, Mondale, the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, said, “I vote for the person I think should be president.”

Supporters of Sanders said that blocking him from the nomination if he had the most delegates would repel progressives and would deliver a second term to Trump.

“If Bernie gets a plurality and nobody else is even close and the superdelegates weigh in and say, ‘We know better than the voters,’ I think that will be a big problem,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a Sanders supporter who is co-chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Results in the Super Tuesday contests should give Democrats a strong indication of where the nominating contest is headed.

Should Sanders win big in the 16 states and territories holding primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, he could be on a path to the 1,991 pledged delegates needed to capture the nomination on the first ballot at the party’s convention. But if the Super Tuesday vote is sharply divided among Sanders and two or more rivals, the Vermont senator could find himself with more delegates than the competition but not enough to win the nomination outright.

Under the current rules, the convention would then go to a second ballot. On that vote, all 3,979 pledged delegates and 771 superdelegates would be free to vote for any candidate they chose.