– As Americans commemorated Martin Luther King Jr., Democratic presidential hopefuls fanned out across the country to honor the civil rights leader and make themselves heard on the national stage.

The year that would have marked King's 90th birthday gives the party's prominent members a valuable opportunity to address race and draw a contrast between their own views and those of President Donald Trump, whose approach to questions of racial justice has sparked criticism from multiple minority groups since he took office.

What some Democratic contenders, both those officially in the race and those still mulling campaigns, said Monday while celebrating the King holiday:

• Before a mostly black audience in Washington, Joe Biden atoned for his role in the passage of a crime bill that imposed stiffer sentences for those convicted of crack cocaine possession — a law that has disproportionately affected the black community. Biden said he hasn't "always gotten things right," but has "always tried."

• At the same event, Michael Bloomberg said far too many U.S. politicians don't "seem to give a damn" about the victims of gun violence. He spoke of his own efforts to reduce gun violence.

• In Boston, Elizabeth Warren called for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to vote for every American. Warren made the comment after saying "people of color have been systematically denied the most basic of human rights: the right to vote."

• Kirsten Gillibrand, in New York, said "We have to have an honest conversation about systemic, institutional and daily individual acts of racism in our country that hold people and families back for generations," citing ongoing disparities for black Americans related to heath care, criminal justice and the economy.

• Speaking in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders cited King's "courage" in opposing U.S. military involvement in Vietnam as well as in fighting to end racial inequity. "Racial equality must be central to combating economic inequality, if we are going to create a government that works for all of us, and not just the one percent," Sanders said.

• Cory Booker implored those gathered at South Carolina's Statehouse to channel their dissatisfaction with the country's direction into action. He urged those in the crowd to build on their ancestors' successes and struggles. "We are dissatisfied that we live in a society that's being seduced by celebrity and forgets that substance is more important than celebrity," Booker said.