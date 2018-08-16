WARWICK, R.I. — Rhode Island's governor is facing a tough re-election fight in a year that's supposed to be a good one for Democrats and women.
Gov. Gina Raimondo has raised $7 million, seven times her closest rival. But she's facing a spirited challenge from the left in the Sept. 12 primary.
Raimondo has been highlighting the improving economy and a free college tuition program. Even so, many voters say they're disappointed in her close corporate ties.
Raimondo's approval ratings remain tepid. It's a stark difference from 2014, when many saw her as a figure to watch nationally.
She's been criticized for failures of leadership as governor, including her 2016 decision to launch a computer system for state benefits such as food stamps, despite warnings from federal officials that it wasn't ready.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.