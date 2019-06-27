The 2020 presidential campaign officially kicked into high gear Wednesday as Democratic presidential contenders gathered in Miami for the first of two debates.

Over the course of two hours, 10 hopefuls whose poll rankings or grass-roots financial support met party criteria angled for attention on a crowded stage. They sparred on a wide variety of issues ⁠— including immigration, the economy, climate change and, of course, President Donald Trump.

Here's a roundup of key quotes from Wednesday's debate. Ten more Democratic candidates are slated to face off Thursday.