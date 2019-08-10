DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidates for president are addressing gun control at a forum in Iowa, a week after a pair of mass shootings roiled the nation and reignited a debate surrounding gun rights in America.
Seventeen candidates are speaking at the forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who canceled a planned Iowa trip to stay in El Paso and help the community grieve after a mass shooting there, will deliver taped remarks.
A number of the candidates have released gun control plans this week. Others are calling for Congress to pass background check legislation and a handful of other bills with bipartisan support.
