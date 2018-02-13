SARASOTA, Fla. — A Democrat has won a Florida House special election in a legislative district that Republican President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

Uncertified results from the Sarasota County elections office show that Margaret Good took more than 52 percent of the vote in Tuesday's race, while Republican James Buchanan had nearly 45 percent. Libertarian Alison Foxall received just over 3 percent.

The Herald-Tribune reports that the final turnout figure was 36 percent, with more than 44,000 people casting ballots. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in Florida House District 72 by more than 12,000.

The seat opened up last summer when Republican Rep. Alex Miller resigned, citing family and business reasons. She had been in office less than a year.