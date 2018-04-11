COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Democrat says Republicans intentionally stalled to avoid having to go on record even talking about a ban on assault weapons.

Rep. Wendy Brawley said it is unfortunate that Republicans delayed taking up her bill until it missed a key deadline Tuesday, then pushed it to the end of Wednesday's House subcommittee agenda, then started the meeting late and ran out of time to discuss the proposal.

Republicans didn't say why the meeting started late.

The bill would ban possessing or manufacturing assault weapons with high-capacity magazines, as well as bump stocks or other attachments that enable rounds to be fired faster.

Brawley says South Carolina shouldn't wait for a gun tragedy before having the common sense to do what is in the best interest of its people.