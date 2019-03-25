SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Senator Tom Udall says he will not seek re-election in 2020 in a move that opens up a secure Democratic seat to competition.
The second-term senator and former congressman says he is confident he could run a strong campaign but preferred to look for new ways to serve the public
Udall announced the end of his 20-year political career in Washington in a statement on Monday.
