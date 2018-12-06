MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's incoming Democratic governor says he's willing to go to court if a Republican plan to restrict his powers is signed into law.
But Tony Evers (EE'-vers) says he'll first make a personal appeal to Republican Gov. Scott Walker to veto the legislation.
Republicans on Wednesday passed far-reaching legislation that cuts into both Evers' powers and those of the Democrat who will take over as attorney general next month.
It's a move similar to that carried out by Republicans in North Carolina two years ago — and Republicans in Michigan are talking of similar action this week.
Evers says Republicans are ignoring the will of voters.
