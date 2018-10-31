RICHMOND, Va. — The campaign of a Virginia U.S. House candidate has kicked out a volunteer working with a conservative group which uses undercover video to try to embarrass Democrats.
Justin Jones, a spokesman for candidate Abigail Spanberger, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the woman showed up at campaign headquarters a few weeks ago, said she was pregnant and wanted to volunteer. Jones said staffers became suspicious after the woman began asking questions of junior-level staffers to try to get them to say things that weren't true.
A web search helped campaign staff identify the woman as a worker for Project Veritas.
Asked why Spanberger was targeted, a spokesman for Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said the group likes to tell voters about what politicians are saying and doing behind closed doors.
Spanberger is in a competitive race against Republican Rep. Dave Brat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.