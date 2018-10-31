RICHMOND, Va. — The campaign of a Virginia U.S. House candidate has kicked out a volunteer working with a conservative group which uses undercover video to try to embarrass Democrats.

Justin Jones, a spokesman for candidate Abigail Spanberger, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the woman showed up at campaign headquarters a few weeks ago, said she was pregnant and wanted to volunteer. Jones said staffers became suspicious after the woman began asking questions of junior-level staffers to try to get them to say things that weren't true.

A web search helped campaign staff identify the woman as a worker for Project Veritas.

Asked why Spanberger was targeted, a spokesman for Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said the group likes to tell voters about what politicians are saying and doing behind closed doors.

Spanberger is in a competitive race against Republican Rep. Dave Brat.