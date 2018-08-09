DALTON, Ga. — A candidate for Congress has been jailed in Georgia while he awaits sentencing for a drunken driving conviction.
Steven Lamar Foster of Dalton is a former physician running as a Democrat in northwest Georgia's 14th District. He's challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in the November election.
Whitfield County Superior Court records show a jury Monday convicted Foster of driving under the influence. The judge ordered him jailed without bond until he's sentenced next week.
A Dalton police report says officers pulled Foster over on Sept. 23 for driving at night without headlights. The officers reported Foster agreed to take a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was .103 — above the legal limit of .08.
Foster's attorney, Richard Murray, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.
