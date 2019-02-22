RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrat Dan McCready says he's running, again, in the nation's last undecided congressional race now that North Carolina has ordered a new election.

McCready told supporters Friday at a brewery in Waxhaw: "I am running in the special election to represent the people of the 9th district"

McCready trailed Republican Mark Harris by a slim margin in the November general election. But on Thursday the state ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after reviewing evidence of absentee ballot fraud by operatives working for Harris.

McCready has been assembling a new campaign staff and raising money. His campaign finance report showed McCready raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018. His campaign sent out a campaign fundraising plea late Thursday, citing the board's decision.