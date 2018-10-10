GALLOWAY, N.J. — The conservative Democrat seeking a New Jersey House seat against a pro-Donald Trump Republican called out his rival for earlier saying "diversity is a bunch of crap" during an often-pointed debate.

Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew and Republican attorney Seth Grossman faced off Wednesday at Stockton University.

The seat is open because Republican incumbent Frank LoBiondo is retiring.

Democrats say the seat is likely to flip, and it's being closely watched.

Van Drew referenced a video from the primary showing Grossman criticizing diversity and a social media post that he made disparaging black people.

Grossman responded that he shared it because Allen West, a black former congressman, did as well.

The roughly hourlong debate comes about a month before Election Day and with Van Drew leading in some polls.