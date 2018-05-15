MILWAUKEE — Democratic congressional candidate Cathy Myers received a $6,000-per-year tax deduction on her Illinois home even after she had moved to Janesville.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tuesday that Myers will ask a specialist to review the issue to see whether she was eligible for the exemption and will make any necessary adjustments.

Myers is running against Randy Bryce for the Democratic nomination in southeast Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, a seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan. On Tuesday, Democratic state Rep. Peter Barca decided against a run.

Myers moved to Wisconsin in 2009 but she received the "owner occupied exemption" on her Rockton, Illinois, home through 2012.

She is a teacher and a member of the Janesville school board.