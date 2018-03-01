MADISON, Wis. — Democratic congressional candidate Cathy Myers has challenged her primary opponent Randy Bryce to six debates.

Myers and Bryce are running for the chance to take on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan in November.

Myers on Thursday asked Bryce to debate her in each of the counties included in the southeast Wisconsin congressional district. Those are Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Rock, Walworth, and Waukesha.

Bryce's campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said he will debate whoever is on the ballot, but did not commit to the six contests Myers requested.

The primary is Aug. 14.

The union iron worker Bryce has received national attention for his challenge to Ryan, thanks in large part to a slick announcement video introducing him by the nickname "Iron Stache."

Myers launched her first television ad this week, a modest $3,000 buy in Madison and Milwaukee.