MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell has a new joke he's telling on the campaign trail, after an earlier one with a crude punchline drew criticism.

His new joke is about doing drugs and teen pregnancy.

A recording of Mitchell telling the joke was provided Thursday to The Associated Press.

In the joke, Mitchell describes a note he claims to have received from his 15-year-old son where his son says he eloped with his pregnant girlfriend and is growing marijuana so they can trade it for cocaine and ecstasy.

The punchline is that the note was made up to distract from his son's bad report card.

It received laughter and applause when he told it recently in La Crosse.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says "Mahlon Mitchell is no comedian and he certainly isn't running a serious campaign for governor."