MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Mahlon Mitchell is touting his history as a firefighter and accusing Gov. Scott Walker of stealing money from schools in his first television ad.

Mitchell's campaign says the ad will go up Tuesday in Madison and Milwaukee and cost six figures.

The spot shows Mitchell at a fire station wearing turn-out gear. A narrator says Mitchell has been a firefighter since he was 20 and firefighters elected him president of their statewide union.

Mitchell promises to raise wages, fight racism and return money that "Walker stole from our schools."

Mitchell spokeswoman Kirsten Allen says he's referring to a $250 million cut to the University of Wisconsin System in the 2015-17 state budget and an $800 million cut in public school funding in the 2011-13 budget.

Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesman Alec Zimmerman says Walker is investing in state classrooms. The current state budget provides schools with about $639 million in new funding.