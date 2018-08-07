MADISON, Wis. — Democratic attorney general candidate Josh Kaul has outraised Republican incumbent Brad Schimel in July, but Schimel has more cash on hand three months before the November election.

Campaign finance reports filed this week with the state shed light on how the two campaigns are doing at this point in the race.

Kaul raised $110,000 in July compared with $45,000 for Schimel. Year-to-date, Schimel has raised a tad more than Kaul — $716,000 compared to $701,000.

Schimel has just over $1 million cash on hand while Kaul has about $749,000.

There is no primary in the attorney general's race as Schimel seeks a second term. Kaul is a former federal prosecutor in his first race for public office. He faces no Democratic primary opposition.