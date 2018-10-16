AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Julian Castro says he'll "likely" seek the presidency in 2020 after months of signs that former President Barack Obama's housing secretary is preparing for a run.
Castro told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Democratic nomination is a wide-open race and voters are open to considering new faces. He says he still wants to see the outcome of November's midterm elections before making a final decision.
The 44-year-old Castro would join what is shaping up to be a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls.
Castro had a meteoric rise among Democrats after becoming mayor of San Antonio in his early 30s. His twin brother, Joaquin Castro, is a Democratic congressman.
