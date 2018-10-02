MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers plans to live stream his 24-mile drive from Appleton to Green Bay to make fun of Gov. Scott Walker for using the state airplane to make the same trip.

Evers and his running mate Mandela Barnes scheduled the unusual live stream campaign stunt on Tuesday.

Once in Green Bay, Evers planned to hold a news conference to tout his "Government for Us" agenda that includes reducing the use of the state airplane.

The Walker flight Evers is mocking took place on Sept. 7, 2016, and was one leg on a multi-stop day as Walker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Neenah before promoting his sales tax holiday proposal in Green Bay and Menomonee Falls.

Walker has spent $934,000 in taxpayer-funded flights between September 2015 and July.